12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) stock moved upwards by 18.2% to $5.65 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 170.6K shares, which is 45.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares rose 5.27% to $3.99. At the close, QuickLogic's trading volume reached 2.1K shares. This is 2.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million.

ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares rose 4.54% to $1.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.3K, accounting for 1.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.6 million.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares moved upwards by 3.27% to $11.66. This security traded at a volume of 29.8K shares come close, making up 2.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.0 million.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares increased by 2.38% to $1.29. Trading volume for this security closed at 39.7K, accounting for 0.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares increased by 2.07% to $2.95. This security traded at a volume of 92.0K shares come close, making up 6.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.2 million.

Losers

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) stock fell 6.45% to $4.5 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 18.8K, accounting for 4.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares fell 4.66% to $2.46. At the close, Bridgeline Digital's trading volume reached 177 shares. This is 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.

Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) stock declined by 3.91% to $7.39. At the close, Bonso Electronics Intl's trading volume reached 17.9K shares. This is 148.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock declined by 2.89% to $2.36. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 31.3K shares, which is 3.16 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $200.7 million.

Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares declined by 2.82% to $1.38. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.5K, accounting for 0.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) stock decreased by 2.63% to $2.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.6K, accounting for 0.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.4 million.