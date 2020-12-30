11 Materials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Ikonics (NASDAQ:IKNX) shares rose 4.44% to $10.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 328 shares come close, making up 1.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) stock rose 2.54% to $18.11. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.6K, accounting for 2.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.7 million.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) shares moved upwards by 1.29% to $9.75. Gold Fields's trading volume hit 119.7K shares by close, accounting for 2.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 billion.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) stock rose 1.21% to $6.65. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 169.2K shares, which is 4.84 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) stock rose 1.1% to $25.62. Huntsman's trading volume hit 60.7K shares by close, accounting for 3.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion.

Losers

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) stock fell 2.84% to $42.22 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 256.9K shares come close, making up 11.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 billion.

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) shares decreased by 2.74% to $1.42. At the close, China Natural Resources's trading volume reached 900 shares. This is 0.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.2 million.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) shares decreased by 1.97% to $3.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.0K, accounting for 4.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.

Ossen Innovation Co (NASDAQ:OSN) shares declined by 1.69% to $4.67. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.0K, accounting for 14.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) stock declined by 1.24% to $1.6. Ferroglobe's trading volume hit 210 shares by close, accounting for 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.6 million.

ZK International Group Co (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares fell 1.19% to $2.5. At the close, ZK International Group Co's trading volume reached 6.5K shares. This is 0.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.8 million.