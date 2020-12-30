12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock increased by 20.27% to $0.28 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 12.2 million shares, which is 112.55 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) stock moved upwards by 3.81% to $2.99. Trading volume for this security closed at 300, accounting for 0.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.4 million.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock moved upwards by 3.0% to $69.99. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.0K, accounting for 0.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $557.9 million.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) stock rose 2.48% to $4.09. Trading volume for this security closed at 16.1K, accounting for 6.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $201.5 million.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares rose 1.72% to $1.18. At the close, BioHiTech Global's trading volume reached 2.4K shares. This is 0.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares moved upwards by 1.49% to $0.51. This security traded at a volume of 292.6K shares come close, making up 4.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.

Losers

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares decreased by 6.07% to $5.11 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 9.6K shares come close, making up 5.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares declined by 2.13% to $2.3. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 11.1K shares, which is 0.26 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.9 million.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares declined by 1.63% to $1.82. At the close, Astrotech's trading volume reached 8.7K shares. This is 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.

Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares fell 1.5% to $19.14. Flux Power Holdings's trading volume hit 1.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $228.9 million.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares fell 1.19% to $2.51. This security traded at a volume of 2.3K shares come close, making up 0.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.4 million.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares declined by 1.13% to $5.25. At the close, Sunworks's trading volume reached 29.1K shares. This is 0.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $107.2 million.