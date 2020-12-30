12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock increased by 9.3% to $1.88 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 39.6K shares come close, making up 180.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $189.1 million.

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares moved upwards by 6.71% to $2.7. Powerbridge Technologies's trading volume hit 18.4K shares by close, accounting for 33.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $123.5 million.

MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares rose 5.13% to $5.94. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 66.8K shares, which is 1.83 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $430.7 million.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares increased by 3.37% to $8.89. At the close, Applied Optoelectronics's trading volume reached 17.7K shares. This is 2.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.2 million.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares moved upwards by 1.93% to $11.09. This security traded at a volume of 890.9K shares come close, making up 3.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $705.6 million.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares increased by 1.68% to $2.41. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.2K shares, which is 0.23 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.5 million.

Losers

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares fell 6.81% to $15.19 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 175.0K shares, which is 11.58 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.5 million.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares decreased by 4.13% to $7.91. This security traded at a volume of 1.4K shares come close, making up 15.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock declined by 4.07% to $2.36. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 364 shares, which is 0.14 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares fell 3.23% to $1.5. At the close, BSQUARE's trading volume reached 1.9K shares. This is 3.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock fell 3.02% to $1.64. Trading volume for this security closed at 457.9K, accounting for 2.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.3 million.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock fell 2.95% to $1.32. This security traded at a volume of 254.2K shares come close, making up 5.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million.