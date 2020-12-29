12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares increased by 69.48% to $8.61 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.2 million shares, which is 2783.97 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.

Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) shares rose 2.95% to $2.79. Trading volume for this security closed at 263, accounting for 0.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock increased by 2.76% to $0.67. At the close, Staffing 360 Solutions's trading volume reached 44.8K shares. This is 1.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock increased by 1.97% to $0.49. This security traded at a volume of 8.4K shares come close, making up 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares rose 1.83% to $5.0. Sunworks's trading volume hit 11.6K shares by close, accounting for 0.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.1 million.

GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ:GP) shares rose 1.74% to $26.25. At the close, GreenPower Motor Co's trading volume reached 2.1K shares. This is 0.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $540.1 million.

Losers

ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock declined by 5.3% to $0.98 during Tuesday's after-market session. ATIF Holdings's trading volume hit 26.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.

BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) shares decreased by 3.86% to $52.87. At the close, BMC Stock Holdings's trading volume reached 1.7K shares. This is 0.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock fell 2.84% to $2.4. Orbital Energy Group's trading volume hit 637.7K shares by close, accounting for 15.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) stock fell 2.18% to $41.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.9K, accounting for 0.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock declined by 1.87% to $5.78. At the close, SG Blocks's trading volume reached 24.1K shares. This is 1.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 million.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares decreased by 1.71% to $2.88. At the close, Ocean Power Technologies's trading volume reached 8.1K shares. This is 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.6 million.