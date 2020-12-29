12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

MER Telemanagement Solns (NASDAQ:MTSL) stock increased by 3.33% to $1.55 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.5K shares, which is 1.99 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock moved upwards by 2.59% to $1.58. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 947 shares, which is 0.23 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.4 million.

Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares moved upwards by 2.48% to $1.65. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.1K shares, which is 1.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.4 million.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock rose 2.47% to $2.48. At the close, MoSys's trading volume reached 6.2K shares. This is 6.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock increased by 2.2% to $1.38. Vislink Technologies's trading volume hit 37.4K shares by close, accounting for 1.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares increased by 2.0% to $13.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 243.8K, accounting for 58.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $355.5 million.

Losers

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) stock fell 5.6% to $5.4 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.3K shares, which is 22.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) stock decreased by 3.41% to $8.5. This security traded at a volume of 29.8K shares come close, making up 4.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $195.2 million.

WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares decreased by 3.15% to $7.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.2K, accounting for 5.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $106.1 million.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock declined by 2.3% to $1.28. This security traded at a volume of 148.4K shares come close, making up 10.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock fell 2.28% to $2.15. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.4K shares, which is 4.39 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.4 million.

Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares decreased by 2.05% to $4.32. This security traded at a volume of 7.7K shares come close, making up 8.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.