12 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) stock moved upwards by 4.94% to $0.9 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 203 shares, which is 0.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.3 million.

Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE:PBT) shares rose 4.47% to $3.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 118, accounting for 0.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $163.1 million.

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares rose 2.29% to $1.34. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.1K, accounting for 0.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) stock moved upwards by 1.76% to $2.3. This security traded at a volume of 62.4K shares come close, making up 1.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.9 million.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) stock rose 1.72% to $2.95. At the close, Nine Energy Service's trading volume reached 3.2K shares. This is 1.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $93.1 million.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) shares moved upwards by 1.41% to $14.35. Apache's trading volume hit 306.7K shares by close, accounting for 2.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.

Losers

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares fell 3.25% to $4.47 during Tuesday's after-market session. Gevo's trading volume hit 316.1K shares by close, accounting for 1.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $534.7 million.

American Res (NASDAQ:AREC) stock declined by 2.89% to $2.02. American Res's trading volume hit 154.0K shares by close, accounting for 3.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.9 million.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) shares decreased by 1.87% to $2.1. This security traded at a volume of 9.5K shares come close, making up 1.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.3 million.

SFL Corp (NYSE:SFL) stock declined by 1.49% to $5.97. SFL Corp's trading volume hit 94.1K shares by close, accounting for 9.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $721.8 million.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock declined by 1.22% to $0.41. At the close, U.S. Well Services's trading volume reached 321 shares. This is 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) stock fell 1.17% to $1.69. At the close, VAALCO Energy's trading volume reached 3.3K shares. This is 0.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.1 million.