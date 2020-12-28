12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock moved upwards by 11.29% to $2.66 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 11.5K shares come close, making up 97.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares increased by 2.74% to $0.22. Trading volume for this security closed at 827.4K, accounting for 0.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.7 million.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) stock moved upwards by 2.64% to $190.01. Trading volume for this security closed at 89.7K, accounting for 12.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 billion.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) stock increased by 2.01% to $51.21. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 617 shares, which is 3.62 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.6 million.

Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock rose 1.85% to $6.04. At the close, Blue Apron Hldgs's trading volume reached 2.9K shares. This is 0.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.8 million.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares rose 1.73% to $6.45. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 578 shares, which is 0.02 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.9 million.

Losers

Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock fell 5.11% to $3.72 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.2K shares, which is 2.78 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) shares decreased by 3.12% to $2.18. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.6K, accounting for 18.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.2 million.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock fell 2.9% to $5.36. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.7K, accounting for 0.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million.

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) shares fell 2.09% to $1.88. At the close, Chico's FAS's trading volume reached 85.2K shares. This is 4.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $225.4 million.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) shares declined by 2.07% to $20.41. Trading volume for this security closed at 101.1K, accounting for 6.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) stock fell 1.9% to $3.62. At the close, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's trading volume reached 107.2K shares. This is 4.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $455.5 million.