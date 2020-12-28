12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares rose 4.06% to $1.79 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Verb Tech's trading volume reached 5.0K shares. This is 0.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.3 million.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) shares rose 3.01% to $11.27. At the close, Infinera's trading volume reached 12.0K shares. This is 0.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares increased by 2.16% to $1.65. This security traded at a volume of 8.7K shares come close, making up 0.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) stock rose 1.92% to $45.49. Trading volume for this security closed at 67.4K, accounting for 4.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock moved upwards by 1.87% to $1.51. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.2K shares, which is 0.25 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) stock increased by 1.8% to $9.59. This security traded at a volume of 14.4K shares come close, making up 4.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.3 million.

Losers

Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ:AMRH) shares declined by 13.52% to $3.2 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1 million shares, which is 128.16 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) shares decreased by 3.6% to $3.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.3K, accounting for 17.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) stock declined by 2.51% to $5.06. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.6K shares, which is 1.65 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.2 million.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares fell 2.48% to $2.35. This security traded at a volume of 9.1K shares come close, making up 1.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.1 million.

Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) stock decreased by 2.06% to $141.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 114.5K, accounting for 9.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 billion.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock declined by 1.95% to $1.51. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 32.4K shares, which is 1.26 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.