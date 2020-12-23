10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock rose 3.64% to $9.09 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Nano Dimension's trading volume reached 988.0K shares. This is 4.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares increased by 3.05% to $11.14. This security traded at a volume of 482.4K shares come close, making up 2.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $708.8 million.

Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares rose 2.87% to $2.15. This security traded at a volume of 35.2K shares come close, making up 5.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.0 million.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock moved upwards by 2.59% to $0.46. At the close, Exela Technologies's trading volume reached 47.2K shares. This is 1.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $67.5 million.

Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ:AMRH) stock moved upwards by 2.54% to $1.61. This security traded at a volume of 6.2K shares come close, making up 0.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares moved upwards by 2.32% to $1.1. At the close, SuperCom's trading volume reached 600 shares. This is 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.

Losers

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares decreased by 12.09% to $1.6 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 142.8K shares come close, making up 6.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares fell 1.39% to $2.14. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.0K shares, which is 1.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.7 million.

WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock declined by 1.28% to $6.19. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.4K shares, which is 3.33 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.9 million.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) stock fell 1.13% to $29.02. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 48.3K shares, which is 3.99 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $917.6 million.