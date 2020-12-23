11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) shares moved upwards by 3.03% to $2.04 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Remark Holdings's trading volume reached 38.7K shares. This is 0.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.9 million.

Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock increased by 2.85% to $1.08. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 424 shares, which is 0.22 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.0 million.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares rose 2.39% to $1.07. This security traded at a volume of 85.1K shares come close, making up 1.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.4 million.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock rose 1.97% to $6.69. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 16.0K shares, which is 0.61 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.7 million.

Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares moved upwards by 1.72% to $0.89. Trading volume for this security closed at 280, accounting for 0.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.6 million.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares increased by 1.46% to $273.98. At the close, Carvana's trading volume reached 29.3K shares. This is 1.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 billion.

Losers

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) shares decreased by 3.47% to $12.82 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 43.2K, accounting for 3.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $648.1 million.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) shares decreased by 3.0% to $16.5. At the close, Ruth's Hospitality Group's trading volume reached 35.1K shares. This is 4.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $575.8 million.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares decreased by 2.52% to $8.93. At the close, Vuzix's trading volume reached 22.2K shares. This is 0.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $381.4 million.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock decreased by 2.44% to $5.61. Trading volume for this security closed at 755.1K, accounting for 16.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $315.1 million.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) stock fell 1.73% to $17.06. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 383.7K shares, which is 5.75 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion.