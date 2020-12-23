11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) stock moved upwards by 8.85% to $39.7 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 151.3K shares come close, making up 19.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.

Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) shares moved upwards by 1.89% to $17.74. At the close, Infrastructure and Energy's trading volume reached 965 shares. This is 0.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $404.2 million.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock moved upwards by 1.81% to $2.24. This security traded at a volume of 11.9K shares come close, making up 0.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.0 million.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock increased by 1.41% to $5.0. This security traded at a volume of 7.2K shares come close, making up 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $123.5 million.

Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) shares rose 1.25% to $18.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 102.4K shares, which is 1.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

Losers

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares declined by 3.67% to $1.05 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 37.0K, accounting for 6.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock fell 2.76% to $2.47. Trading volume for this security closed at 74.7K, accounting for 3.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $110.0 million.

Peck Holdings (NASDAQ:PECK) stock fell 2.63% to $6.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 991, accounting for 0.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares fell 2.27% to $6.03. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.4K shares, which is 0.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.2 million.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock fell 1.37% to $5.77. This security traded at a volume of 331 shares come close, making up 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.7 million.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) stock fell 1.3% to $24.47. This security traded at a volume of 108.2K shares come close, making up 1.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.