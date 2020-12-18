12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Amesite Operating (NASDAQ:AMST) shares increased by 2.35% to $5.22 during Friday's after-market session. Amesite Operating's trading volume hit 254 shares by close, accounting for 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $106.5 million.
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock rose 2.28% to $142.5. At the close, Nike's trading volume reached 7.0 million shares. This is 108.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $223.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) shares rose 2.28% to $2.69. This security traded at a volume of 700 shares come close, making up 2.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $115.6 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares rose 2.18% to $0.19. At the close, Naked Brand Group's trading volume reached 885.9K shares. This is 0.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 million.
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock increased by 1.91% to $1.6. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 151.4K shares, which is 0.49 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $410.2 million.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock moved upwards by 1.87% to $0.81. At the close, ToughBuilt Industries's trading volume reached 316 shares. This is 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
Losers
- Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) stock declined by 7.06% to $1.58 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 116.7K shares, which is 2.71 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $157.2 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock declined by 3.68% to $4.19. At the close, China Liberal Education's trading volume reached 2.8K shares. This is 4.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million.
- Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) stock fell 3.64% to $1.46. This security traded at a volume of 1.3 million shares come close, making up 73.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.0 million.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock decreased by 2.87% to $35.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 233.1K, accounting for 2.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock decreased by 2.78% to $46.67. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.8 million shares, which is 3.49 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.7 billion.
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock fell 2.14% to $680.17. At the close, Tesla's trading volume reached 86.1 million shares. This is 184.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $644.7 billion.
