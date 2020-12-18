12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock moved upwards by 4.34% to $1.44 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.3 million shares, which is 8.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 million.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares moved upwards by 3.96% to $1.31. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0K shares, which is 0.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million.
- FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) stock moved upwards by 3.17% to $19.84. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.2 million, accounting for 149.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) stock rose 2.91% to $21.74. Stratasys's trading volume hit 289.6K shares by close, accounting for 26.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock rose 2.68% to $58.55. At the close, Daqo New Energy's trading volume reached 1.0 million shares. This is 130.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
- Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) stock increased by 2.57% to $5.73. Trading volume for this security closed at 110, accounting for 0.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $236.0 million.
Losers
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares fell 4.22% to $1.23 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 27.0K shares come close, making up 2.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares decreased by 3.89% to $1.52. MMTEC's trading volume hit 916 shares by close, accounting for 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares fell 3.45% to $1.9. MICT's trading volume hit 11.9K shares by close, accounting for 1.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.4 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock decreased by 2.54% to $0.45. Exela Technologies's trading volume hit 104.8K shares by close, accounting for 5.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.7 million.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares declined by 2.07% to $18.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 37.5K, accounting for 1.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) stock declined by 2.02% to $32.99. Nutanix's trading volume hit 319.4K shares by close, accounting for 14.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.
