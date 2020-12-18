12 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) stock moved upwards by 3.3% to $5.0 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 6.3K shares come close, making up 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.8 million.
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) stock increased by 3.08% to $5.67. Clean Energy Fuels's trading volume hit 359.5K shares by close, accounting for 16.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) stock increased by 2.83% to $1.09. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 28.8K shares, which is 0.68 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $238.5 million.
- NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) shares rose 2.06% to $29.61. At the close, NACCO Industries's trading volume reached 35.1K shares. This is 231.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $208.6 million.
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shares increased by 2.02% to $0.48. Trading volume for this security closed at 566, accounting for 0.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.
- Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares increased by 1.89% to $3.24. Southwestern Energy's trading volume hit 14.4 million shares by close, accounting for 88.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
Losers
- Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) shares fell 2.82% to $1.38 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 77.6K shares come close, making up 1.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $456.0 million.
- Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares declined by 1.82% to $0.48. Torchlight Energy Res's trading volume hit 11.6K shares by close, accounting for 0.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.
- Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) shares declined by 1.73% to $9.66. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 167.8K shares, which is 85.38 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.6 million.
- Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) shares fell 1.44% to $5.85. At the close, Cenovus Energy's trading volume reached 4.5K shares. This is 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.
- TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) stock declined by 1.38% to $0.89. This security traded at a volume of 5.1K shares come close, making up 0.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.5 million.
- Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) stock fell 1.15% to $13.87. Trading volume for this security closed at 846.9K, accounting for 21.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $551.3 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMAfter-Hours Center Movers