10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) stock increased by 7.04% to $2.28 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 290.4K, accounting for 23.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares moved upwards by 3.0% to $7.88. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 19.6K shares, which is 0.66 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $802.2 million.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock increased by 2.23% to $4.11. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.3K shares, which is 0.23 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) shares increased by 1.14% to $26.58. At the close, Spirit Airlines's trading volume reached 284.3K shares. This is 3.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.

Losers

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares decreased by 6.85% to $18.25 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.6K, accounting for 2.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.0 million.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) stock fell 6.77% to $12.27. This security traded at a volume of 157.3K shares come close, making up 17.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) stock declined by 3.58% to $282.12. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 37.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Peck Holdings (NASDAQ:PECK) shares fell 2.89% to $6.05. Trading volume for this security closed at 32.3K, accounting for 1.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 million.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) stock decreased by 2.35% to $170.42. At the close, United Parcel Service's trading volume reached 522.6K shares. This is 13.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $147.3 billion.

Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock fell 2.16% to $24.95. At the close, Virgin Galactic Hldgs's trading volume reached 343.3K shares. This is 2.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.