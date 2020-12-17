12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares increased by 8.57% to $2.28 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 326.3K shares, which is 126.84 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.8 million.

Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares moved upwards by 5.71% to $3.7. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.7K, accounting for 7.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million.

Amesite Operating (NASDAQ:AMST) shares rose 4.62% to $5.65. Amesite Operating's trading volume hit 3.5K shares by close, accounting for 3.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $115.3 million.

Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares rose 4.0% to $1.04. This security traded at a volume of 1.3K shares come close, making up 0.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.2 million.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) stock moved upwards by 3.82% to $0.24. At the close, Destination XL Group's trading volume reached 9.0K shares. This is 0.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.

Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock moved upwards by 2.27% to $0.9. Rave Restaurant Gr's trading volume hit 258 shares by close, accounting for 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.

Losers

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) stock fell 3.23% to $2.7 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.3K, accounting for 4.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.1 million.

Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock fell 2.95% to $6.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 14.6K, accounting for 1.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.7 million.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) stock decreased by 2.03% to $6.05. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 178.9K shares, which is 3.13 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $669.4 million.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) stock decreased by 1.99% to $7.63. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.4K shares, which is 1.69 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.8 million.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) stock declined by 1.85% to $80.4. This security traded at a volume of 112.2K shares come close, making up 12.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.

Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock declined by 1.77% to $2.23. This security traded at a volume of 8.3K shares come close, making up 7.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.8 million.