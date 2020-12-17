12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) stock increased by 7.03% to $3.2 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 14.6K shares, which is 9.33 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.1 million.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares rose 2.68% to $13.37. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.2K, accounting for 1.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.8 million.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) stock moved upwards by 2.32% to $18.0. SolarWinds's trading volume hit 194.8K shares by close, accounting for 32.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.

LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) stock moved upwards by 2.24% to $8.66. Trading volume for this security closed at 17.2K, accounting for 4.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) stock increased by 1.71% to $2.37. Resonant's trading volume hit 10.6K shares by close, accounting for 1.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $128.3 million.

Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) stock moved upwards by 1.59% to $4.45. Ebang International Hldgs's trading volume hit 5.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $583.1 million.

Losers

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) shares declined by 19.4% to $5.03 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 205.8K shares, which is 91.63 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) stock decreased by 7.32% to $7.1. This security traded at a volume of 1.9K shares come close, making up 2.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.9 million.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) shares fell 3.46% to $35.46. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 111 shares, which is 0.02 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares fell 3.23% to $1.2. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 216.3K shares, which is 7.19 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.9 million.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares decreased by 2.66% to $1.1. At the close, My Size's trading volume reached 165 shares. This is 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares decreased by 2.05% to $3.36. At the close, Mercurity Fintech Holding's trading volume reached 322 shares. This is 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.