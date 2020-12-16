11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) stock rose 2.95% to $69.6 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers's trading volume reached 17.7K shares. This is 3.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 billion.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) stock increased by 2.24% to $3.65. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.2K shares, which is 0.54 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares rose 2.15% to $1.25. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 800 shares, which is 0.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) stock moved upwards by 1.87% to $4.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.4K, accounting for 11.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $239.0 million.

Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) stock increased by 1.65% to $20.25. Sterling Construction Co's trading volume hit 5.1K shares by close, accounting for 1.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $569.0 million.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares increased by 1.18% to $4.26. At the close, Broadwind's trading volume reached 1.0K shares. This is 0.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.1 million.

Losers

ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) shares fell 3.37% to $39.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. ABM Indus's trading volume hit 125.9K shares by close, accounting for 35.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock declined by 1.64% to $1.2. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.3K shares, which is 0.13 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.5 million.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock decreased by 1.51% to $7.63. At the close, Star Bulk Carriers's trading volume reached 2.3K shares. This is 0.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $733.3 million.

Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) stock declined by 1.21% to $11.51. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.1K shares, which is 0.37 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.3 million.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares fell 1.0% to $7.97. This security traded at a volume of 19.8K shares come close, making up 0.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $428.1 million.