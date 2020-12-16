12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares increased by 4.35% to $4.07 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 12.9K shares come close, making up 0.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.9 million.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) shares moved upwards by 3.66% to $16.68. At the close, Liquidity Services's trading volume reached 2.4K shares. This is 0.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $569.6 million.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) stock rose 3.35% to $6.77. Electrameccanica Vehicles's trading volume hit 659.1K shares by close, accounting for 3.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $532.8 million.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares increased by 2.48% to $17.35. At the close, Smith & Wesson Brands's trading volume reached 46.8K shares. This is 1.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $971.2 million.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock increased by 1.99% to $2.05. This security traded at a volume of 28.4K shares come close, making up 1.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.

Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares moved upwards by 1.67% to $0.94. This security traded at a volume of 14.0K shares come close, making up 0.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.

Losers

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares decreased by 5.89% to $1.12 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.2K, accounting for 2.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares fell 4.65% to $2.26. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.4K, accounting for 1.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.5 million.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) stock fell 2.43% to $72.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 728.7K shares, which is 25.38 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock fell 1.35% to $5.13. Jakks Pacific's trading volume hit 134 shares by close, accounting for 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) stock decreased by 1.14% to $13.96. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.2K shares, which is 0.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $890.2 million.

Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) stock decreased by 1.05% to $5.23. This security traded at a volume of 44.6K shares come close, making up 3.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.