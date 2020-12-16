12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) stock rose 4.87% to $0.86 during Wednesday's after-market session. Steel Connect's trading volume hit 400 shares by close, accounting for 0.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.0 million.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) stock rose 4.16% to $18.99. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 53.6K shares, which is 11.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $942.1 million.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares increased by 3.8% to $10.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.7K, accounting for 2.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 million.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) stock moved upwards by 3.51% to $2.06. At the close, Usio's trading volume reached 1.5K shares. This is 0.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.0 million.

Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares increased by 3.26% to $1.58. Verb Tech's trading volume hit 7.0K shares by close, accounting for 1.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.9 million.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) shares moved upwards by 1.99% to $2.05. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.7K shares, which is 0.88 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.6 million.

Losers

MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock fell 3.29% to $1.47 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.1K shares come close, making up 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares decreased by 3.23% to $0.94. At the close, Phunware's trading volume reached 1.7 million shares. This is 68.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares decreased by 2.76% to $2.12. Powerbridge Technologies's trading volume hit 2.0K shares by close, accounting for 4.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.0 million.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares fell 2.69% to $1.81. MICT's trading volume hit 6.6K shares by close, accounting for 0.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.1 million.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) shares decreased by 2.22% to $30.0. i3 Verticals's trading volume hit 16.8K shares by close, accounting for 8.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $924.6 million.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) stock fell 2.11% to $4.19. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 74.6K shares, which is 7.79 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $765.0 million.