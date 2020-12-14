12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) stock moved upwards by 6.51% to $6.87 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Intevac's trading volume reached 12.2K shares. This is 19.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.8 million.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares rose 4.37% to $11.44. This security traded at a volume of 44.6K shares come close, making up 2.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 billion.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock moved upwards by 3.64% to $1.99. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.0K, accounting for 0.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.9 million.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares moved upwards by 2.82% to $4.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 105 shares, which is 0.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 million.

Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) shares moved upwards by 2.1% to $80.78. Copa Holdings's trading volume hit 30.0K shares by close, accounting for 5.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares increased by 1.88% to $1.08. This security traded at a volume of 110 shares come close, making up 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.

Losers

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) stock declined by 3.11% to $9.06 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 138, accounting for 0.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.7 million.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) shares declined by 2.28% to $9.44. At the close, GrafTech International's trading volume reached 574.4K shares. This is 34.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) shares fell 2.01% to $168.3. At the close, TopBuild's trading volume reached 80.8K shares. This is 27.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) shares declined by 1.79% to $3.3. Ardmore Shipping's trading volume hit 127.2K shares by close, accounting for 31.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $109.8 million.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) stock decreased by 1.73% to $3.41. At the close, AMMO's trading volume reached 4.8K shares. This is 0.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.7 million.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) stock declined by 1.66% to $8.31. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 81.5K shares, which is 4.73 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $656.7 million.