12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock increased by 4.13% to $6.3 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, CooTek (Cayman)'s trading volume reached 1.7K shares. This is 11.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $389.3 million.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares increased by 2.65% to $1.93. Marin Software's trading volume hit 4.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares moved upwards by 1.91% to $3.19. At the close, Microvision's trading volume reached 24.4K shares. This is 0.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.0 million.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares moved upwards by 1.89% to $8.08. Applied Optoelectronics's trading volume hit 10.8K shares by close, accounting for 1.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.6 million.

Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) stock moved upwards by 1.81% to $39.3. This security traded at a volume of 96.5K shares come close, making up 4.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares increased by 1.66% to $6.12. At the close, Bit Digital's trading volume reached 150 shares. This is 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock fell 8.26% to $2.0 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 36.1K shares come close, making up 75.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.5 million.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock decreased by 7.7% to $2.64. Socket Mobile's trading volume hit 64.6K shares by close, accounting for 1.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock fell 2.99% to $1.3. Creative Realities's trading volume hit 510 shares by close, accounting for 0.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) shares declined by 2.24% to $35.44. This security traded at a volume of 815 shares come close, making up 0.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) stock declined by 2.09% to $1.41. UTStarcom Holdings's trading volume hit 2.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.6 million.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) stock fell 2.0% to $84.86. First Solar's trading volume hit 86.6K shares by close, accounting for 2.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion.