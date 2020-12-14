12 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) shares moved upwards by 7.87% to $3.56 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.8K, accounting for 1.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) stock increased by 4.87% to $1.29. This security traded at a volume of 363 shares come close, making up 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock moved upwards by 4.16% to $0.5. At the close, U.S. Well Services's trading volume reached 9.2K shares. This is 0.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) stock increased by 3.03% to $2.38. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.1K, accounting for 5.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.7 million.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) stock moved upwards by 2.77% to $43.78. Trading volume for this security closed at 90.1K, accounting for 19.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.

Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares moved upwards by 2.75% to $0.64. At the close, Torchlight Energy Res's trading volume reached 37.3K shares. This is 1.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.2 million.

Losers

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) stock declined by 3.26% to $12.5 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 242.1K shares come close, making up 4.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

American Res (NASDAQ:AREC) shares fell 3.2% to $1.82. This security traded at a volume of 2.5K shares come close, making up 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.7 million.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) shares fell 1.76% to $2.52. W&T Offshore's trading volume hit 34.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.2 million.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) stock fell 1.74% to $3.4. GasLog Partners's trading volume hit 23.0K shares by close, accounting for 5.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $172.0 million.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) shares fell 1.69% to $2.34. At the close, Crescent Point Energy's trading volume reached 2.0K shares. This is 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) shares declined by 1.63% to $8.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 573.5K, accounting for 8.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion.