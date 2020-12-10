12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock rose 9.92% to $7.75 during Thursday's after-market session. Blue Apron Hldgs's trading volume hit 49.7K shares by close, accounting for 5.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $137.0 million.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares moved upwards by 3.44% to $2.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.8K, accounting for 0.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.

Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) stock rose 3.18% to $26.55. At the close, Dave & Buster's Enter's trading volume reached 1.0 million shares. This is 22.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) stock moved upwards by 2.3% to $0.33. This security traded at a volume of 266 shares come close, making up 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares increased by 1.99% to $23.0. Lakeland Industries's trading volume hit 56.7K shares by close, accounting for 14.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) stock rose 1.32% to $14.48. Extended Stay America's trading volume hit 68.8K shares by close, accounting for 4.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.

Losers

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares decreased by 2.95% to $2.31 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 43.8K shares, which is 1.33 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $490.4 million.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) shares decreased by 2.54% to $283.7. This security traded at a volume of 32.8K shares come close, making up 7.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares declined by 2.45% to $40.63. Scientific Games's trading volume hit 126.5K shares by close, accounting for 4.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock decreased by 2.33% to $13.05. At the close, Arcimoto's trading volume reached 2.8K shares. This is 0.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $444.7 million.

Francescas Holdings (NASDAQ:FRAN) stock decreased by 2.03% to $2.42. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 347 shares, which is 0.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) shares decreased by 1.91% to $17.47. Trading volume for this security closed at 32.9K, accounting for 0.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.