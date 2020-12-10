12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) stock rose 4.74% to $5.08 during Thursday's after-market session. Leaf Group's trading volume hit 250.7K shares by close, accounting for 156.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $139.1 million.

BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) stock moved upwards by 3.64% to $10.23. BlueCity Holdings's trading volume hit 4.1K shares by close, accounting for 2.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) shares moved upwards by 2.98% to $3.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 191.1K, accounting for 45.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $291.0 million.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock rose 2.93% to $36.17. Trading volume for this security closed at 27.9K, accounting for 2.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) stock moved upwards by 1.97% to $39.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.8K, accounting for 2.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) shares moved upwards by 1.69% to $125.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 176.7K, accounting for 20.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 billion.

Losers

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock fell 5.32% to $1.43 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Moxian's trading volume reached 718.2K shares. This is 131.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares declined by 2.31% to $2.54. This security traded at a volume of 15.0K shares come close, making up 2.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.1 million.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) stock declined by 2.13% to $327.4. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 103.8K shares, which is 3.86 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.5 billion.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) stock decreased by 1.95% to $8.73. WideOpenWest's trading volume hit 38.1K shares by close, accounting for 15.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $757.9 million.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) stock declined by 1.79% to $286.99. Daily Journal's trading volume hit 175 shares by close, accounting for 4.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $396.2 million.

Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares decreased by 1.66% to $1.19. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1K shares, which is 0.11 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million.