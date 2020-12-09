12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) shares moved upwards by 3.84% to $1.35 during Wednesday's after-market session. Clear Channel Outdoor's trading volume hit 88.7K shares by close, accounting for 4.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $630.8 million.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) stock moved upwards by 2.71% to $20.84. This security traded at a volume of 53.2K shares come close, making up 4.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 billion.

Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares increased by 2.45% to $1.25. At the close, Allied Esports's trading volume reached 9.2K shares. This is 0.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares rose 2.2% to $0.87. This security traded at a volume of 10.4K shares come close, making up 0.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.1 million.

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ:ALSK) shares moved upwards by 2.01% to $3.8. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 29.3K shares, which is 3.85 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $204.5 million.

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares moved upwards by 1.66% to $0.55. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1K shares, which is 0.14 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.7 million.

Losers

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) stock declined by 16.08% to $4.75 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Leaf Group's trading volume reached 13.7K shares. This is 8.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.1 million.

ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock decreased by 6.41% to $1.9. This security traded at a volume of 45.6K shares come close, making up 8.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.3 million.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares fell 2.43% to $0.84. At the close, Cinedigm's trading volume reached 224.0K shares. This is 2.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $112.4 million.

HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) shares decreased by 2.2% to $3.79. HC2 Holdings's trading volume hit 42.7K shares by close, accounting for 10.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $290.2 million.

Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) stock fell 2.13% to $1.38. At the close, Hall Of Fame Resort's trading volume reached 2.4K shares. This is 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares declined by 2.09% to $0.89. This security traded at a volume of 4.2K shares come close, making up 0.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.