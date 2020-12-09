12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) stock increased by 12.45% to $8.13 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Mesa Air Group's trading volume reached 306.3K shares. This is 36.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $287.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares moved upwards by 4.72% to $3.99. At the close, Pioneer Power Solutions's trading volume reached 2.2K shares. This is 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares increased by 3.81% to $4.08. Trading volume for this security closed at 119, accounting for 0.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 million.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) shares rose 2.95% to $3.83. Trading volume for this security closed at 14.2K, accounting for 3.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.7 million.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares increased by 2.41% to $0.51. At the close, Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's trading volume reached 11.4K shares. This is 0.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock increased by 2.12% to $2.4. This security traded at a volume of 2.9K shares come close, making up 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Losers

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock fell 3.69% to $0.84 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 200 shares, which is 0.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) shares decreased by 2.01% to $6.85. Trading volume for this security closed at 157.4K, accounting for 40.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $339.6 million.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares decreased by 1.96% to $2.51. This security traded at a volume of 11.8K shares come close, making up 1.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.4 million.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares decreased by 1.87% to $1.05. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.6K, accounting for 0.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) stock fell 1.81% to $6.51. Daseke's trading volume hit 3.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $423.3 million.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares declined by 1.77% to $0.17. Trading volume for this security closed at 29.2K, accounting for 0.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.