12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares rose 95.48% to $2.6 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, UTStarcom Holdings's trading volume reached 2.1 million shares. This is 910.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $93.4 million.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares increased by 12.06% to $31.67. Asana's trading volume hit 451.2K shares by close, accounting for 16.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL) stock rose 6.56% to $21.28. This security traded at a volume of 16.1K shares come close, making up 6.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $532.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock moved upwards by 4.68% to $2.46. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 47.9K shares, which is 107.58 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) shares rose 2.69% to $287.55. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 15.3K shares, which is 2.13 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares rose 2.58% to $30.5. At the close, Nutanix's trading volume reached 127.6K shares. This is 5.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion.

Losers

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) shares decreased by 2.81% to $2.08 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.1K shares, which is 1.85 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.4 million.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares decreased by 2.23% to $1.32. At the close, Cemtrex's trading volume reached 200 shares. This is 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock declined by 1.87% to $1.05. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 21.9K shares, which is 0.85 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 million.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) shares decreased by 1.54% to $302.57. This security traded at a volume of 21.1K shares come close, making up 1.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) shares decreased by 1.46% to $35.01. At the close, Bentley Systems's trading volume reached 1.7K shares. This is 0.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ:AMRH) stock decreased by 1.29% to $1.54. At the close, Ameri Holdings's trading volume reached 1.6K shares. This is 0.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.