11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares moved upwards by 3.12% to $5.94 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 85.9K shares come close, making up 0.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.8 million.

Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock increased by 2.51% to $1.63. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.7K, accounting for 0.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.

Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) shares increased by 1.37% to $13.29. This security traded at a volume of 3.6K shares come close, making up 1.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $105.3 million.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) stock moved upwards by 0.97% to $28.1. ZTO Express (Cayman)'s trading volume hit 1.1 million shares by close, accounting for 43.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 billion.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) stock rose 0.85% to $18.8. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 164.6K shares, which is 6.86 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.

Losers

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) shares decreased by 5.51% to $8.41 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 19.6K, accounting for 0.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.4 million.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock decreased by 4.1% to $1.64. Trading volume for this security closed at 11.5K, accounting for 1.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.8 million.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) shares decreased by 3.43% to $0.95. This security traded at a volume of 312 shares come close, making up 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) shares declined by 2.4% to $2.04. At the close, ENGlobal's trading volume reached 1.4K shares. This is 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.2 million.

Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock declined by 2.34% to $3.76. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.5K, accounting for 0.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 1.91% to $0.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 12.0K, accounting for 0.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.