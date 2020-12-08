12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock moved upwards by 3.96% to $1.05 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 770 shares, which is 0.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares increased by 2.22% to $58.82. This security traded at a volume of 396.6K shares come close, making up 3.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) stock moved upwards by 2.2% to $16.66. Trading volume for this security closed at 464.0K, accounting for 11.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) stock rose 2.1% to $30.61. This security traded at a volume of 931 shares come close, making up 0.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.7 million.

Vision Marine Technologie (NASDAQ:VMAR) stock increased by 1.55% to $13.1. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 439 shares, which is 0.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) shares rose 1.48% to $5.48. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.9K shares, which is 0.42 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock declined by 9.21% to $15.38 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, GameStop's trading volume reached 3.1 million shares. This is 26.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) shares fell 2.77% to $76.94. Chewy's trading volume hit 1.2 million shares by close, accounting for 29.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ:GP) stock declined by 2.69% to $21.4. GreenPower Motor Co's trading volume hit 31.0K shares by close, accounting for 2.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares declined by 1.91% to $33.52. At the close, GrowGeneration's trading volume reached 54.4K shares. This is 1.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) shares fell 1.76% to $6.71. This security traded at a volume of 5.6K shares come close, making up 1.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.2 million.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares decreased by 1.46% to $21.05. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 21.7K shares, which is 0.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.