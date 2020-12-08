12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) stock rose 31.14% to $2.4 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Usio's trading volume reached 221.4K shares. This is 153.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.4 million.

Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) shares increased by 3.24% to $6.69. At the close, Priority Tech Holdings's trading volume reached 8.9K shares. This is 7.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $449.6 million.

MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock rose 2.53% to $1.62. This security traded at a volume of 7.3K shares come close, making up 0.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) stock rose 2.36% to $42.79. Trading volume for this security closed at 485.5K, accounting for 0.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) shares increased by 1.9% to $7.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 16.6K, accounting for 4.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares moved upwards by 1.82% to $63.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 86.4K shares, which is 8.35 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion.

Losers

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares decreased by 9.93% to $2.45 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.4K, accounting for 16.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) shares decreased by 7.99% to $14.28. FireEye's trading volume hit 1.1 million shares by close, accounting for 32.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.

CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock declined by 7.99% to $3.11. Trading volume for this security closed at 46.5K, accounting for 11.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.0 million.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) shares decreased by 4.26% to $120.99. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 139.9K shares, which is 24.43 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares declined by 3.22% to $2.71. This security traded at a volume of 3.5K shares come close, making up 0.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.9 million.

Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) stock decreased by 2.31% to $35.6. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 106.6K shares, which is 34.19 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $824.5 million.