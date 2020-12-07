12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares increased by 15.66% to $14.47 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 25.3K shares, which is 10.31 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $875.9 million.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares rose 4.08% to $2.8. This security traded at a volume of 2.1K shares come close, making up 1.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.1 million.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) stock increased by 2.94% to $12.4. At the close, Eastman Kodak's trading volume reached 228.9K shares. This is 1.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $956.8 million.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares rose 2.25% to $1.81. This security traded at a volume of 709 shares come close, making up 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares moved upwards by 2.25% to $2.72. This security traded at a volume of 65.9K shares come close, making up 0.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.4 million.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) shares rose 2.08% to $174.41. This security traded at a volume of 119.9K shares come close, making up 13.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 billion.

Losers

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) shares fell 2.83% to $18.59 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 46.4K shares, which is 16.21 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares fell 2.22% to $0.17. Trading volume for this security closed at 330.2K, accounting for 3.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares fell 1.94% to $4.05. Trading volume for this security closed at 528, accounting for 0.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.0 million.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) shares decreased by 1.77% to $2.23. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.0K, accounting for 1.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.6 million.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock declined by 1.71% to $4.62. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.7K shares, which is 0.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 million.

Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock declined by 1.43% to $3.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 14.6K, accounting for 3.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.