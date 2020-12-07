12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) shares moved upwards by 11.98% to $70.0 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 225.6K shares come close, making up 17.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) stock rose 4.38% to $338.13. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 439.3K shares, which is 35.34 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) shares rose 3.19% to $4.2. At the close, Addvantage Technologies's trading volume reached 8.9K shares. This is 4.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.5 million.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) stock increased by 2.6% to $19.3. This security traded at a volume of 245.4K shares come close, making up 8.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares moved upwards by 2.4% to $2.55. This security traded at a volume of 4.5K shares come close, making up 1.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $107.8 million.

Peck Holdings (NASDAQ:PECK) stock moved upwards by 2.16% to $6.13. At the close, Peck Holdings's trading volume reached 1.0K shares. This is 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.

Losers

Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares decreased by 4.45% to $13.97 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.6K shares, which is 1.99 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $669.9 million.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock decreased by 3.95% to $322.94. At the close, MicroStrategy's trading volume reached 11.9K shares. This is 5.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) shares declined by 3.93% to $5.87. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 33.7K shares, which is 13.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $177.9 million.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock decreased by 3.5% to $4.7. Trading volume for this security closed at 21.3K, accounting for 0.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) stock declined by 3.39% to $1.14. Trading volume for this security closed at 20.4K, accounting for 32.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.

O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares declined by 3.34% to $6.37. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.2K, accounting for 0.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.3 million.