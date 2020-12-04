12 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- InterPrivate Acquisition (NYSE:IPV) stock rose 5.12% to $13.14 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 48.7K, accounting for 12.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $408.0 million.
- Megalith Finl Acquisition (NYSE:MFAC) shares rose 4.88% to $11.8. At the close, Megalith Finl Acquisition's trading volume reached 3.5K shares. This is 6.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.6 million.
- FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) shares increased by 1.72% to $19.45. At the close, FS KKR Capital's trading volume reached 26.5K shares. This is 4.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- INSU Acquisition (NASDAQ:INAQ) stock moved upwards by 1.57% to $12.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.4K, accounting for 0.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- dMY Technology Group Inc (NYSE:DMYD) shares rose 1.26% to $11.23. At the close, dMY Technology Group Inc's trading volume reached 17.2K shares. This is 2.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) shares moved upwards by 1.24% to $12.2. This security traded at a volume of 33.7K shares come close, making up 11.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock declined by 5.83% to $1.78 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 12.3K shares, which is 0.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
- Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) stock declined by 5.78% to $3.1. This security traded at a volume of 7.1K shares come close, making up 7.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.5 million.
- Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) stock decreased by 3.09% to $2.51. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 35.6K shares, which is 8.74 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.
- Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) stock fell 3.07% to $0.94. Pintec Technology Hldgs's trading volume hit 753 shares by close, accounting for 0.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.
- BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) stock declined by 2.94% to $6.95. Trading volume for this security closed at 401, accounting for 0.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $626.0 million.
- Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ:LCA) shares declined by 2.7% to $22.75. Landcadia Holdings II's trading volume hit 104.1K shares by close, accounting for 4.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $899.3 million.
