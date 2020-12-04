12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) stock moved upwards by 7.19% to $15.53 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 7.5K shares come close, making up 12.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $338.1 million.
- Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) stock increased by 1.88% to $6.75. At the close, Vince Holding's trading volume reached 3.8K shares. This is 11.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.6 million.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares moved upwards by 1.51% to $3.35. At the close, Elys Game Technology's trading volume reached 621 shares. This is 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares rose 1.26% to $1.6. This security traded at a volume of 53.8K shares come close, making up 3.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.6 million.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock moved upwards by 1.09% to $11.99. At the close, Arcimoto's trading volume reached 7.6K shares. This is 0.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $408.6 million.
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares moved upwards by 1.03% to $31.26. At the close, TripAdvisor's trading volume reached 94.1K shares. This is 3.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
Losers
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares fell 4.56% to $22.4 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 58.0K shares come close, making up 0.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Francescas Holdings (NASDAQ:FRAN) stock fell 3.71% to $2.6. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 13.2K shares, which is 3.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) shares declined by 3.54% to $1.09. Iconix Brand Group's trading volume hit 53.5K shares by close, accounting for 6.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
- Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) stock fell 2.24% to $0.36. Destination XL Group's trading volume hit 12.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
- China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares fell 2.18% to $7.65. At the close, China Automotive Systems's trading volume reached 582 shares. This is 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.0 million.
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) stock fell 1.93% to $20.87. Trading volume for this security closed at 126.8K, accounting for 5.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
