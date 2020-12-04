12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) stock increased by 87.85% to $2.01 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Obalon Therapeutics's trading volume reached 3.2 million shares. This is 917.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) shares increased by 9.28% to $1.53. At the close, Second Sight Medical's trading volume reached 123.5K shares. This is 8.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million.
- Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) stock rose 8.4% to $65.9. This security traded at a volume of 27.5K shares come close, making up 3.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock rose 3.41% to $1.21. At the close, Salarius Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 3.7K shares. This is 1.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock moved upwards by 2.86% to $0.83. At the close, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 8.1K shares. This is 0.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.1 million.
- Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) stock increased by 2.8% to $0.26. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 27.6K shares, which is 0.66 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million.
Losers
- Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares decreased by 5.73% to $3.62 during Friday's after-market session. Mustang Bio's trading volume hit 80.1K shares by close, accounting for 4.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $237.4 million.
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) stock fell 2.8% to $3.48. At the close, Intec Pharma's trading volume reached 5.1K shares. This is 0.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares fell 2.76% to $1.06. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.3K, accounting for 0.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) shares fell 2.41% to $3.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 256, accounting for 0.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock fell 2.36% to $2.07. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.4K shares, which is 0.21 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
- Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) stock fell 2.35% to $0.6. This security traded at a volume of 300 shares come close, making up 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
