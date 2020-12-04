12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock rose 15.62% to $2.59 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.6 million shares, which is 29.76 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
- Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) stock rose 5.21% to $6.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.6K, accounting for 1.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $420.1 million.
- Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) stock moved upwards by 1.5% to $5.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.6K, accounting for 2.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $133.3 million.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares rose 1.48% to $2.05. Trading volume for this security closed at 169.5K, accounting for 0.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $542.8 million.
- Peck Holdings (NASDAQ:PECK) shares moved upwards by 1.14% to $6.19. Peck Holdings's trading volume hit 301 shares by close, accounting for 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
- i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) stock increased by 0.97% to $29.95. i3 Verticals's trading volume hit 10.2K shares by close, accounting for 4.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $923.1 million.
Losers
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock declined by 4.37% to $2.85 during Friday's after-market session. Powerbridge Technologies's trading volume hit 372 shares by close, accounting for 0.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
- Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) stock fell 4.05% to $1.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.2K, accounting for 2.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.
- OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) shares decreased by 3.77% to $4.6. This security traded at a volume of 425 shares come close, making up 0.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) shares declined by 2.99% to $5.85. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.7K, accounting for 4.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares declined by 2.78% to $0.74. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 120.2K shares, which is 5.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 million.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) stock declined by 2.53% to $1.16. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.8K shares, which is 1.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.6 million.
Posted-In: After-Hours Center Movers