12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares increased by 5.57% to $1.23 during Thursday's after-market session. Express's trading volume hit 127.5K shares by close, accounting for 2.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares rose 3.92% to $12.99. Arcimoto's trading volume hit 45.5K shares by close, accounting for 2.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $442.7 million.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $39.6. At the close, Zumiez's trading volume reached 35.2K shares. This is 10.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) stock moved upwards by 2.16% to $98.73. This security traded at a volume of 290.1K shares come close, making up 18.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion.

Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares rose 1.98% to $1.03. This security traded at a volume of 18.5K shares come close, making up 0.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares increased by 1.72% to $18.89. At the close, Kirkland's's trading volume reached 57.7K shares. This is 4.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $269.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares decreased by 6.22% to $271.55 during Thursday's after-market session. Ulta Beauty's trading volume hit 274.0K shares by close, accounting for 28.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares decreased by 3.68% to $1.31. Trading volume for this security closed at 73.8K, accounting for 4.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.2 million.

KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) stock fell 3.44% to $3.09. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.7K, accounting for 0.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.

Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock declined by 2.48% to $5.12. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 451.6K shares, which is 15.22 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.8 million.

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) shares fell 2.14% to $9.18. This security traded at a volume of 34.7K shares come close, making up 13.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $273.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares declined by 1.42% to $22.35. Workhorse Group's trading volume hit 243.0K shares by close, accounting for 1.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.