12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock increased by 2.64% to $0.16 during Thursday's after-market session. Castor Maritime's trading volume hit 107.3K shares by close, accounting for 1.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) shares rose 2.44% to $117.24. This security traded at a volume of 236.1K shares come close, making up 23.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 billion.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) stock moved upwards by 2.3% to $11.99. Trading volume for this security closed at 22.7K, accounting for 6.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $230.0 million.

Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) stock increased by 2.25% to $85.06. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 149.9K shares, which is 29.29 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.

Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) stock moved upwards by 2.09% to $11.67. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.5K shares, which is 0.97 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.9 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) stock moved upwards by 1.93% to $14.73. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 13.3K shares, which is 0.77 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) stock fell 3.69% to $1.83 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.5K shares, which is 1.53 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.8 million.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares decreased by 3.35% to $26.33. This security traded at a volume of 4.3K shares come close, making up 1.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $944.0 million.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 2.98% to $0.41. This security traded at a volume of 38.5K shares come close, making up 0.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.

Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) stock decreased by 2.36% to $8.51. Trading volume for this security closed at 33.5K, accounting for 5.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Nesco Holdings (NYSE:NSCO) shares fell 1.93% to $6.12. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 107.7K shares, which is 260.12 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $300.0 million.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares fell 1.79% to $1.1. SuperCom's trading volume hit 8.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.