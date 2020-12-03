12 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock moved upwards by 25.35% to $3.56 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.8 million, accounting for 468.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) shares moved upwards by 14.33% to $37.0. At the close, PagerDuty's trading volume reached 362.3K shares. This is 21.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) shares increased by 10.1% to $12.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.0 million, accounting for 42.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) stock increased by 6.12% to $2.6. MIND Technology's trading volume hit 1.4K shares by close, accounting for 2.92% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.6 million.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares rose 5.54% to $243.83. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.6 million shares, which is 30.34 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) shares rose 4.07% to $12.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 162.7K, accounting for 8.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) stock declined by 11.82% to $17.01 during Thursday's after-market session. Yext's trading volume hit 225.6K shares by close, accounting for 22.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares declined by 5.65% to $3.01. This security traded at a volume of 1.1K shares come close, making up 1.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock decreased by 3.4% to $1.99. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 14.9K shares, which is 8.77 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.3 million.

International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI) shares declined by 3.23% to $15.0. At the close, International Money's trading volume reached 27.0K shares. This is 7.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $571.0 million.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares fell 2.9% to $44.2. At the close, Marvell Technology Group's trading volume reached 2.1 million shares. This is 25.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares decreased by 2.31% to $2.12. Trading volume for this security closed at 316.8K, accounting for 1.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $561.3 million.