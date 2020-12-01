12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Urban Tea (NASDAQ:MYT) shares rose 2.35% to $1.74 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Urban Tea's trading volume reached 395 shares. This is 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares moved upwards by 2.33% to $2.19. At the close, Tuniu's trading volume reached 13.5K shares. This is 1.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $270.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) shares moved upwards by 2.26% to $4.97. This security traded at a volume of 15.6K shares come close, making up 1.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $127.1 million.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) shares rose 1.43% to $45.91. This security traded at a volume of 1.8 million shares come close, making up 1.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.5 billion.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares increased by 1.42% to $12.12. Trading volume for this security closed at 12.1K, accounting for 0.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.0 million.

GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ:GP) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $18.81. At the close, GreenPower Motor Co's trading volume reached 13.8K shares. This is 1.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) stock fell 5.25% to $13.54 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 60.4K, accounting for 4.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) shares declined by 3.51% to $0.88. Trading volume for this security closed at 640, accounting for 0.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) shares fell 2.76% to $11.31. Ranpak Holdings's trading volume hit 112.1K shares by close, accounting for 56.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $854.0 million.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares declined by 2.08% to $8.5. At the close, China Automotive Systems's trading volume reached 67.9K shares. This is 4.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.2 million.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock fell 1.53% to $2.58. Elys Game Technology's trading volume hit 9.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) stock decreased by 1.45% to $17.01. At the close, Kura Sushi USA's trading volume reached 2.5K shares. This is 4.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $141.9 million.