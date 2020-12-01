12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) stock rose 3.65% to $30.62 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 165.1K, accounting for 57.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) stock moved upwards by 3.28% to $55.94. NetApp's trading volume hit 756.8K shares by close, accounting for 33.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock increased by 1.98% to $11.83. At the close, Cleanspark's trading volume reached 12.3K shares. This is 0.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $258.3 million.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) stock increased by 1.55% to $82.89. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 151.1K shares, which is 12.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 billion.

Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) stock increased by 1.43% to $25.42. This security traded at a volume of 6.1K shares come close, making up 3.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $647.8 million.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock moved upwards by 1.41% to $6.42. Trading volume for this security closed at 31.5K, accounting for 0.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $617.7 million.

Losers

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock decreased by 14.31% to $6.71 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, ReneSola's trading volume reached 119.7K shares. This is 5.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $346.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Box (NYSE:BOX) shares fell 6.86% to $17.25. Box's trading volume hit 537.6K shares by close, accounting for 30.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) stock fell 3.58% to $232.97. This security traded at a volume of 3.3 million shares come close, making up 48.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $212.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

VirnetX Hldg (NYSE:VHC) stock fell 2.31% to $5.09. VirnetX Hldg's trading volume hit 674 shares by close, accounting for 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.6 million.

Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) shares decreased by 1.88% to $11.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.6 million shares, which is 15.29 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock declined by 1.86% to $1.06. Trading volume for this security closed at 26.0K, accounting for 1.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.7 million.