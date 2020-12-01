12 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) stock moved upwards by 3.11% to $4.96 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 92.2K, accounting for 9.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $366.7 million.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) shares increased by 2.14% to $0.79. Borr Drilling's trading volume hit 6.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) stock increased by 1.79% to $1.99. At the close, W&T Offshore's trading volume reached 186.4K shares. This is 5.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $282.1 million.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) stock moved upwards by 1.69% to $6.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 380.5K, accounting for 564.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.0 million.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) shares increased by 1.56% to $1.62. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 613.9K shares, which is 7.17 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $656.8 million.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares increased by 1.35% to $2.99. Southwestern Energy's trading volume hit 740.6K shares by close, accounting for 4.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

Losers

Frank's International (NYSE:FI) stock decreased by 3.75% to $2.31 during Tuesday's after-market session. Frank's International's trading volume hit 769 shares by close, accounting for 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $522.7 million.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) shares decreased by 3.25% to $6.27. This security traded at a volume of 369.8K shares come close, making up 28.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $622.6 million.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) stock decreased by 1.74% to $1.98. At the close, Transocean's trading volume reached 2.2 million shares. This is 7.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares decreased by 1.37% to $2.16. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 300 shares, which is 0.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) shares decreased by 1.26% to $80.86. REX American Resources's trading volume hit 851 shares by close, accounting for 3.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $501.2 million.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) stock declined by 1.26% to $2.08. Aemetis's trading volume hit 1.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.