12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) stock increased by 12.19% to $11.78 during Monday's after-market session. China Automotive Systems's trading volume hit 2.3 million shares by close, accounting for 2076.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $363.4 million.

Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock rose 4.06% to $0.89. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.1K shares, which is 0.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares increased by 3.07% to $7.7. This security traded at a volume of 129.6K shares come close, making up 0.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $606.0 million.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares rose 3.02% to $26.89. This security traded at a volume of 110.9K shares come close, making up 4.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.

Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) shares rose 2.73% to $7.89. Blue Apron Hldgs's trading volume hit 25.7K shares by close, accounting for 3.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $139.5 million.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock moved upwards by 2.61% to $6.66. This security traded at a volume of 10.2K shares come close, making up 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $430.7 million.

Losers

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) shares declined by 7.52% to $2.46 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 682, accounting for 0.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) stock decreased by 3.38% to $9.43. Trading volume for this security closed at 532.6K, accounting for 6.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $682.5 million.

Francescas Holdings (NASDAQ:FRAN) shares decreased by 1.97% to $3.0. At the close, Francescas Holdings's trading volume reached 2.0K shares. This is 0.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

Macy's (NYSE:M) shares fell 1.57% to $10.04. Trading volume for this security closed at 760.6K, accounting for 2.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares declined by 1.53% to $3.22. This security traded at a volume of 18.9K shares come close, making up 0.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $683.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) shares fell 1.51% to $19.63. This security traded at a volume of 4.7K shares come close, making up 0.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days.