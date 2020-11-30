12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares moved upwards by 3.71% to $2.79 during Monday's after-market session. Bridgeline Digital's trading volume hit 7.6K shares by close, accounting for 4.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) shares increased by 2.7% to $2.28. This security traded at a volume of 5.5K shares come close, making up 0.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $123.5 million.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares increased by 2.05% to $1.49. This security traded at a volume of 188.7K shares come close, making up 16.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) stock moved upwards by 1.68% to $2.42. Cheetah Mobile's trading volume hit 21.3K shares by close, accounting for 9.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock increased by 1.55% to $1.96. This security traded at a volume of 7.9K shares come close, making up 0.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $87.3 million.

Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares rose 1.43% to $9.22. At the close, Vivopower International's trading volume reached 1.3K shares. This is 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $156.1 million.

Losers

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares decreased by 5.37% to $2.82 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 259, accounting for 0.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.5 million.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares fell 5.01% to $58.5. Shift4 Payments's trading volume hit 385.4K shares by close, accounting for 47.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock declined by 3.67% to $2.89. At the close, Sigma Labs's trading volume reached 872 shares. This is 0.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock declined by 3.41% to $1.7. 9F's trading volume hit 3.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $331.8 million.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) stock fell 3.34% to $4.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 69.7K, accounting for 75.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $123.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) stock decreased by 3.09% to $39.25. This security traded at a volume of 378.5K shares come close, making up 19.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.