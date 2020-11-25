12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ:GP) shares moved upwards by 2.79% to $27.17 during Wednesday's after-market session. GreenPower Motor Co's trading volume hit 8.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares rose 2.78% to $9.24. At the close, Shift Technologies's trading volume reached 98.1K shares. This is 9.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock increased by 2.17% to $15.06. This security traded at a volume of 51.2K shares come close, making up 0.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $981.3 million.

Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) stock increased by 1.88% to $3.25. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 167 shares, which is 0.16 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $229.6 million.

Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) stock moved upwards by 1.84% to $11.06. This security traded at a volume of 40.5K shares come close, making up 1.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $950.3 million.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) shares increased by 1.38% to $7.3. This security traded at a volume of 219 shares come close, making up 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.0 million.

Losers

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) shares decreased by 7.0% to $2.66 during Wednesday's after-market session. ECMOHO's trading volume hit 38.4K shares by close, accounting for 6.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $93.5 million.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares declined by 5.76% to $1.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 24.8K, accounting for 10.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock fell 4.67% to $4.7. This security traded at a volume of 136.1K shares come close, making up 6.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $997.8 million.

Francescas Holdings (NASDAQ:FRAN) stock decreased by 4.48% to $4.06. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 45.1K shares, which is 12.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares fell 3.66% to $21.06. Trading volume for this security closed at 331.6K, accounting for 2.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares decreased by 3.18% to $1.52. At the close, Sypris Solutions's trading volume reached 5.5K shares. This is 0.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.