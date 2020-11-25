12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock increased by 4.95% to $12.08 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 149.2K shares, which is 1.53 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $215.0 million.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares increased by 3.07% to $5.7. At the close, Sunworks's trading volume reached 40.1K shares. This is 0.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.7 million.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares moved upwards by 2.38% to $1.29. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.3K, accounting for 0.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock increased by 2.25% to $2.72. Trading volume for this security closed at 966, accounting for 0.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock rose 1.86% to $2.18. Marin Software's trading volume hit 5.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) stock rose 1.25% to $6.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 25.9K, accounting for 0.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Losers

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares decreased by 11.34% to $2.66 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 116.0K shares come close, making up 103.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.4 million.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) stock fell 5.36% to $3.71. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 300 shares, which is 0.17 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.7 million.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares declined by 4.64% to $7.0. At the close, Siyata Mobile's trading volume reached 975 shares. This is 1.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock declined by 4.48% to $1.92. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 464.0K shares, which is 39.04 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.

Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) stock decreased by 4.37% to $109.07. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 75.3K shares, which is 4.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 billion.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares declined by 4.22% to $2.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 651 shares, which is 0.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.5 million.