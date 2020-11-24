12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock increased by 35.02% to $2.39 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.6 million, accounting for 53.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $466.5 million.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares increased by 5.0% to $22.85. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.4 million, accounting for 25.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock increased by 3.16% to $1.63. Trading volume for this security closed at 705, accounting for 0.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $138.6 million.

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock increased by 2.54% to $1.21. Trading volume for this security closed at 52.4K, accounting for 1.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares rose 2.35% to $2.6. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 921 shares, which is 0.24 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.

TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock rose 2.32% to $2.2. TD Hldgs's trading volume hit 8.0K shares by close, accounting for 4.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $156.4 million.

Losers

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) stock decreased by 6.79% to $18.41 during Tuesday's after-market session. Pure Storage's trading volume hit 332.8K shares by close, accounting for 8.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares decreased by 6.04% to $2.96. Ideanomics's trading volume hit 2.2 million shares by close, accounting for 16.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $707.3 million.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares fell 4.54% to $23.76. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.3K, accounting for 0.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock fell 4.11% to $3.5. Aurora Mobile's trading volume hit 2.1K shares by close, accounting for 1.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $405.0 million.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares decreased by 3.13% to $2.17. Trading volume for this security closed at 29.4K, accounting for 0.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock declined by 2.97% to $4.91. This security traded at a volume of 5.9K shares come close, making up 0.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.6 million.