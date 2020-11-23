12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co (NASDAQ:FFHL) shares moved upwards by 42.5% to $8.08 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 166.0K shares, which is 352.71 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares moved upwards by 4.94% to $0.19. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.6 million shares, which is 2.43 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.1 million.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock moved upwards by 3.52% to $2.64. MOGU's trading volume hit 1.6K shares by close, accounting for 0.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.3 million.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock rose 3.26% to $1.58. At the close, Vinco Ventures's trading volume reached 35.8K shares. This is 31.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) shares rose 2.87% to $0.83. This security traded at a volume of 796 shares come close, making up 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares increased by 2.13% to $2.39. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.9K shares, which is 0.37 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $294.8 million.

Losers

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares decreased by 2.6% to $2.24 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.3K, accounting for 0.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.

Marine Prods (NYSE:MPX) stock decreased by 2.45% to $16.49. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.6K, accounting for 7.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $558.4 million.

Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE:GOOS) stock fell 2.02% to $35.0. This security traded at a volume of 32.0K shares come close, making up 2.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares decreased by 2.02% to $65.55. This security traded at a volume of 377.2K shares come close, making up 8.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.8 billion.

Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock fell 1.91% to $1.03. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.8K, accounting for 0.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock decreased by 1.72% to $51.14. This security traded at a volume of 4.2K shares come close, making up 0.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.